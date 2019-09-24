The Best Tips for Finding a Great IRS Tax Attorney

The Internal Revenue Service—better known as the IRS—has a special Criminal Investigation unit. This unit, which is made up of about 3,500 employees, is in charge of investigating a variety of tax-related crimes.

If you ever find out that you’re being investigated for allegedly committing a tax-related crime, it can be a very intimidating experience. You might not know what to do or where to turn to get the help you need.

An IRS tax attorney can make the process slightly less stressful for you. They can explain what’s going on throughout the process and talk to you about the different options you have when it comes to dealing with the IRS.

Before you begin working with an IRS tax attorney, though, you’ll need to track down the right person for the job. Here are some great tips that will help during your search.

Generate a List of IRS Tax Attornies in Your Area

There are more than 1 million attorneys working all across the country right now. That means you shouldn’t have too much trouble tracking down attorneys in your specific area.

But you don’t need just any old attorney to help you with your tax case. You need an IRS tax attorney and, more specifically, a criminal tax lawyer who specializes in assisting those involved in criminal tax investigations.

The best way to locate these types of attorneys is by Googling something like “IRS lawyer near me” or “tax attorney near me.” This should bring up a long list of tax attorneys and give you a better idea of how many options you have in your area.

Rather than just picking the one who lands at the top of this list, print out the list so that you can look into each option further. This will give you a great place to start when searching for an IRS attorney.

Do Your Research on Each Attorney You’re Considering

Once you have a list of the different IRS tax attornies in your city or town, you’ll need to roll up your sleeves and do some work. Your goal should be to research as many tax lawyers as you can before picking one to represent you.

Fortunately, it’s simple enough to do this thanks to the internet. You can visit the website for each IRS tax attorney on your list and see what they’re all about. You can use their website to find out:

How long they’ve been practicing law

What experience they have when it comes to criminal tax investigations

Which tax law services they can offer to their clients

Where their main office is located

By the time you’re done browsing around on a tax lawyer’s website, you should know almost everything you need to know about them. You should also have some idea of which tax lawyers look like the best options to you.

Read Online Reviews for Different Attorneys

Have other people in your community had good experiences with the different IRS tax attorneys that you’re considering?

That’s a question you should definitely ask before you start calling around to different lawyers. You want to know that a lawyer has a good reputation in your city or town prior to reaching out to them.

Using the internet will once again come in handy here. You can read online reviews that people have left for tax lawyers in the past and learn which ones have the best reviews. You can also find out which ones might not be worth your time by using online reviews to your advantage.

Get in Touch With Attorneys and Speak With Them About Their Services

As you’ve seen by now, you can learn so much about IRS tax lawyers by poking around on the internet. But you won’t really know whether or not an IRS tax attorney is right for you until you speak with them on the phone or in person.

Contact each of the tax lawyers you’re thinking about using and set up an interview with them. During each interview, ask the tax lawyers a series of questions that are specific to your case to see what they have to say.

Some good questions to ask a tax attorney are:

“Have you ever worked on a case like mine before?”

“If I hired you, how do you think you would plan to handle my case?”

“Do you see any potential problems with my case that you know you can help me with?”

“What do you think the outcome of my case should be?”

“What makes you the best IRS attorney for me?”

Listen to what each tax lawyer has to say and take it all into account. The lawyer that you choose should be the one who makes you feel comfortable and who seems to have a solid plan in place for working on your case.

Consider the Costs Associated With Each Attorney

You shouldn’t just hire the cheapest IRS tax attorney you can find to work on your case. If they’re not a great lawyer, that’s going to prove to be the worst approach you can take.

But you should consider the costs associated with all of the tax lawyers you’re seriously considering. Ask lawyers to tell you how they charge clients and when you’ll owe them money if you bring them on board to represent you.

You can keep the costs associated with each attorney in mind when making your final decision and picking one IRS attorney above all the rest.

Hire the Right IRS Tax Attorney to Handle Your Case

Resist the urge to rush into making a decision when trying to find an IRS tax attorney to represent you. Take your time and look for the right tax lawyer for the job.

By doing this, you’ll give yourself a better chance to see a favorable outcome in your case. You’ll also feel more confident in your lawyer’s ability to represent you.

