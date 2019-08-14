SEO For Law Firms: 5 Techniques Every Attorney Should Try

As a lawyer, you’re no stranger to acronyms.

You’re well-versed in each one in your industry, from ABA to XXN. Yet, here’s one you might not have heard: SEO.

Standing for Search Engine Optimization, this is the process of strategizing your website to appear as high as possible on Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs).

That’s a fancy way of saying you need to be at the top of Google, and SEO can get you there.

Today, we’re delving into SEO for law firms, and sharing five techniques your firm can put into practice today. Ready to learn more? Let’s go!

1. Focus on Speed

Did you know that your website load time affects your search engine ranking?

If yours is full of large graphics, videos and other files that take forever to load, you’re turning away valuable traffic.

Research shows that even a one-second delay in load time reduces your page views by 11%. It also lowers customer satisfaction rates by 16% and conversion rates by 7%.

Use Google’s Page Speed Insights tool to gauge how yours measures up. Then, work with a web developer to find ways to quicken your metrics. Something as simple as simplifying complex web coding can make all the difference!

2. Use the Right Keywords

Law firm search engine optimization, like any other form of SEO, centers on keywords.

What are your target clients searching for online? Have you woven those short and long-tail keywords into your content?

Leverage Google Keyword Planner to find the answer to those questions. Prioritize keywords that rank high and use them organically in your web pages, blog posts, social media posts, and more.

3. Don’t Get Penalized

It’s one thing to seek rewards from Google. It’s another to avoid penalties!

The reality is that the search engine giant is ready to pounce any time it suspects you of acting shady.

Take keyword stuffing, for instance. You can use the term “Lawyer in San Francisco” a few key times in your blog to ping higher on SERPs. Use it in every other sentence, however, and Google will take notice (for all the wrong reasons).

The same goes for hacking. If your security isn’t up to speed and you fall prey to a hacker attack that redirects visitors to spammy sites, Google will also flag your site, rendering it almost impossible to find.

4. Create a Business Profile

Google loves attorney websites that have an active online business profile. The most prominent is Google My Business.

Create a profile on here and upload all the required information, such as your contact details, images, and “About Us” page. Keep it updated and rack up five-star reviews to boost your ranking.

5. Make Keyword-Specific Sections

Once you use a keyword planner to find the popular terms in your industry, consider making keyword-specific pages on your lawyer website.

You can use almost any keyword that ranks, even if the competition is low. For instance, if hardly anyone is using “bankruptcy attorney in Lexington, KY”, then you could have the local market cornered. As a result, interested prospects in your community will head to your site to find out more about the services you offer.

SEO For Law Firms Made Simple

You don’t have to be a tech wizard to master SEO for law firms. All it takes is a little research and a dedicated effort.

As you made strides toward optimizing your ranking on SERPs, you’ll notice an uptick in your traffic, brand recognition, and online following. Turns out, Google is one fair judge!

Want more advice that can help get your small business off the ground? Keep reading our blog!