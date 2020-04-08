Sales Funnel Management Strategies That Turn Victims Into Plaintiffs

There’s no doubt that in any business, one of the hardest parts is sales. The act of getting a client to separate themselves from their hard-earned cash is hardly the easiest thing in the world.

Nevertheless, it’s a crucial skill to learn if you want to make your law business successful.

In this article, we’ll teach you what good sales funnel management looks like for the legal industry. You’ll learn how to implement the three stages of sales in your business: attracting potential customers, engaging your audience, and finally closing the deal.

Attract

The first step in any sales funnel is to attract. You have to attract traffic, get eyes on a billboard, or get people to pick up a flyer. Attracting is all about casting your net far and wide to get your brand in front of as many different people as possible.

We’ll go a little more into depth here by providing you with strategies to do just that: attract more people to your brand.

Drive Web Traffic to a Website

There’s no doubt that in 2020, we’re living in the digital age. The vast majority of the developed world has access to the Internet. Thus, you need to be on the Internet and have a successful brand presence online in order for you to reach your full sales potential.

There are many ways to drive traffic to a website, but before you implement any of these make sure that your website is set up in a high-converting fashion.

Social media is a great way to drive traffic to your law website. Use relevant hashtags for personal injury victims.

Another great (and free!) way to drive traffic is via search engines. Use search engine optimization to get your website to rank high for keywords like “personal injury attorney near me”. Before you know it, your phone will be ringing off the hook and you’ll have tons of folks coming through your contact form.

Get a Billboard

Another popular way to attract new customers is to leverage billboard advertising. You want to pick a spot that gets a lot of traffic so that as many people as possible are exposed to your advertising. Also, ensure that your phone number, website, or whatever you have on the billboard that serves as a contact point is easily remembered and catchy.

Engage

The second part of the sales funnel process is to engage. This is where you get the wheels turning in your audience’s head. You want them to eventually end up contacting you, either by filling out a form on your website or just by picking up the phone and calling (or even walking into your office, although that rarely happens).

We’ll discuss a few different strategies that take place in the engage part of the sales funnel.

Qualify

First things first: you don’t want to waste your time on leads that simply aren’t going to go anywhere. By this time, you should have already built out a custom buyer persona so that you know what your average customer looks like.

You should always be qualifying the traffic that you get against this buyer persona. Make sure that you get relevant information from them when they fill out a form or pick up the phone and call you.

The last thing you want to is to schedule a bunch of free 30-minute consultations with folks who aren’t eligible for your services or who don’t have the funds to pay for them.

Produce Content

One of the things that you have to do with your audience before they take the action of getting in touch with you is to build trust. You have to prove to them that your firm is knowledgeable and credible in its field.

One of the ways you can do this is by producing content that’s relevant to your industry. For the personal injury industry, for instance, you could create content centered around topics such as what to do after a car crash, how to keep track of damages for personal injury, etc..

This will signal your expertise to your audience, thus making them far more comfortable with trusting you with their situation.

Close

The last step in the sales funnel for a law firm is the hardest part. In fact, it’s always the hardest part of sales no matter what industry you’re in. But if you do all of the above things correctly, you’ll be in for a far easier time than if you don’t.

What part are we talking about?

We’re talking about the most important part: closing the deal. Because at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how many people see your billboard, peruse your website, read your blog, or call you if none of them turn into actual clients.

Without clients, your law firm will fail. And the only way to get clients is by doing the legwork necessary to close the deal.

Build Trust

To close the deal, you need to build trust at an entirely new level than ever before in the sales process. There are many different ways to accomplish this. One such way is just taking the time to build a network in your industry and in your location.

Become the known expert in your field by servicing a number of clients in your area. If you need to do some pro bono work to make that happen, then that’s what you have to do. Or, be able to provide references and testimonials on request.

It’s also a good idea to have a number of case studies available on your website or via email for prospective customers to know that you get results.

Sales Funnel Management for Law Firms

There you have it — now that you know what good sales funnel management looks like for law firms, all that remains is for you to go out there and start implementing the three stages of attract, engage, and close in your own law firm.

For more business advice, be sure to take some time to check out the rest of the website!