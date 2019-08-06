Raising the Bar: The Top Law Firm Marketing Tips

Marketing a law firm isn’t always easy. There are more than 1.3 million attorneys out there, which makes it easy to get lost in all of the noise.

Just look at the online listings for attorneys. It’s packed full of law firms trying to get new clients to their firm. You need to find a way to stand out and be seen. Not only that, you need to get the right clients instead of wasting your time on people looking for free advice.

How do you use law firm marketing to your advantage? It takes a little bit of strategy and marketing know-how to drive the right clients to your firm.

Read on to find out how you can market your law firm the right way.

A Little Bit About Your Law Firm…

Law firm marketing starts with a foundation. Much like building a case, you need to have your basic information down.

You can’t go in front of a judge with a random strategy, right? It’s the same with marketing. You can’t try all of these different marketing strategies without knowing the basic facts about your law firm.

Your marketing strategies, no matter what you use, will need to make a connection with your intended audience. The only way to do that is to understand what your law firm is about.

That’s part of the brand of your law firm. A brand is so much more than just a logo. You want your brand to give people a positive feeling when they see or hear about your firm.

For example, your brand can be about peace of mind, diligent care in a lawsuit, excellent service, or security.

Think of the big brands that corporations invest millions in. Volvo immediately makes you think of safety. Coca-Cola makes you happy. If you look closely at the advertising campaigns and social media posts for these companies, you’ll see these themes throughout.

If you don’t know what your brand it, you can start figuring that out by asking yourself a few questions.

What do you want people to think and feel when they hear of your law firm?

If your law firm was a person, what would they read?

If your law firm was a person, where would they shop?

What would your law firm drive?

These may seem like silly questions, but they help you develop the core of your brand and your law firm’s personality.

Who Are Your Ideal Clients?

The whole point of law firm marketing is to drive people to your practice. You don’t just want to attract anyone. You want to attract people that you can help.

If you had to work with any type of client, who would that be? Let’s say that you work in several practice areas, including bankruptcy and real estate. You know that bankruptcy pays the bills, but working with real estate investors can be a goldmine for your practice.

You’ll want to dig deeper and note what kind of real estate investors you’re looking for. Do you want people who need advice on 1031 exchanges? Do you want to help investors navigate tax implications?

You need to have an idea as to what challenges real estate investors face from a legal perspective. This will give you the opportunity to talk about how you can solve those challenges.

Why Would They Go to Your Firm?

This is probably the most important question you can ask yourself. Why would someone go to your law firm over all of the law firms in your area?

This is otherwise known as your unique selling proposition (USP). Your USP captures what you do, who you do it for, and why people should go to your firm in a couple of sentences.

This will help you develop a creative answer to the question, “So what do you do?”

It’s the number one reason why someone goes to your law firm as opposed to the others. You can start by talking about your location, your expertise, and areas of focus.

You should also talk with your past clients to ask them why they chose your firm. This will give you insight as to what you offer that sets you apart.

Law Firm Marketing Tips to Build on the Foundation

Once you have the foundation of your law firm down, you can start the process of building on it. Here are the top ways you can market your law firm practice.

Have a Great Website

When people search for attorneys and law firms, they look online first. Even if they get a referral from a trusted friend, they will visit your website.

Your website is going to be the center of your law firm marketing efforts. You need to make sure that you have a clean website design that is easy to use on any device.

For example, Cummings Injury Law has a clean website that effectively captures what they do and who they serve. It ties together the foundation of the law firm with a clean website design.

Fill Out Directory Listings

A lot of people look for products and services using “near me” searches. For example, they’ll search for “personal injury law firms near me.”

You want to be sure that your law firm is found in those search results. You can start to position your law firm to be there by filling out directory listings.

Sites like Yelp, your local bar associations, local chambers of commerce, Google My Business, and Bing Places are all directories that can show up in search results. You want these listings to be complete, accurate, and drive traffic to your website.

Spend Money on SEO

Directory listings are the first step in getting your law firm found in search engines. The second step is to invest in search engine optimization. SEO is the optimization of your entire online presence to rank higher in search results.

This is important because the higher your law firm ranks for relevant keywords, the more traffic and leads you’ll get for your practice.

As a busy law firm, there’s a slim chance that you have the bandwidth to handle this internally. You’d have to learn about the 200 factors that go into search algorithms and optimize your site accordingly.

That’s why outsourcing to an outside firm makes sense. They have the expertise and they can get your site ranking higher.

Start a Blog

A blog can improve your SEO and show off your knowledge to site visitors at the same time. What you do is write about topics that people are looking for.

If your law firm is targeting real estate investors, one blog post can be “5 Things to Know Before You Do a 1031 Exchange.”

For personal injury attorneys, an example would be “10 Things You Must Do Immediately After an Auto Accident.”

These topics are relevant to the respective audiences and they build credibility and trust at the same time.

Run a Paid Advertising Campaign

You can also leverage the power of paid ads to attract more business to your practice. One form of paid advertising is retargeting. Another is pay-per-click.

Retargeting helps you stay in front of the people who visited your site and then left without signing up for your list or contacting you for more information. A tracking cookie is placed on your website. When people leave your site, they’ll see display ads for your law firm.

A pay-per-click campaign is useful to get your site at the top of search listings while you’re building up your SEO. It can be expensive for attorneys to advertise because it’s highly competitive. You have to weigh how much you’re willing to spend per lead.

Build Your Email List

An important piece of law firm marketing is staying in front of your clients and potential clients on a regular basis. You never know when someone will need an attorney and you want your law firm to be front and center.

Your email list is a great way to do that. You can offer a free white paper about your area of expertise to encourage people to sign up on your list.

Then, once or twice a month, follow up with emails that give case studies about your practice. You can give specific examples of cases you won or clients you helped.

Law Firm Marketing Done the Right Way

Running a law firm isn’t easy. You have to give your clients the best care possible and you need to grow your practice at the same time.

In order to be successful in law firm marketing, you have to start with a solid foundation. You need to understand your brand, your audience, and why they’d go to you. Then you can start adding to that by using strategies like SEO and paid advertising.

Do you want to know more about growing a business like a law firm? Visit the blog for attorneys to get the latest updates to help your firm grow.