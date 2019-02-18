Marketing for Lawyers: Tried & True Tips From the Experts Themselves

Do you need marketing for lawyers tips?

There are more than 1.3 million attorneys in the U.S. How can you set your law practice apart from the competition?

It doesn’t take rocket science, but it does require careful consideration. Read on to find out what marketing tips attorneys are using to get more clients.

Marketing for Lawyers 101: Your Niche

The essence of marketing for lawyers needs to answer a few questions:

What do you do?

Why would someone choose your firm?

Who do you work with?

If you can answer those three questions, you have a great foundation to work from.

You need a way to set your practice apart from all of the others. Are you a bankruptcy attorney? So are hundreds of others in your area.

Your niche is part of what will set you apart from all of the other attorneys. Some attorneys have a unique service or qualities that they offer clients. For example, this Northern California Appearance Attorney sets themselves apart as an experienced courtroom attorney who will appear in court on behalf of attorneys who can’t make it to court.

Other attorneys offer extra support or have an empathetic side which can help clients get through any situation.

Knowing Your Target Market

You have to know your target market. For attorneys, you can start with anyone who needs an attorney that you specialize in within a certain city or region.

Drill down deeper into their problems and their demographics. That makes it much easier to locate them online and communicate to them why they choose your firm. They’ll contact your firm not because of your service, but because they think that you can help them solve a problem.

Every bit of your marketing should convey that, from your website to your advertising.

Invest in Search Engine Optimization

Part of finding new clients is knowing how they search for your services online. They’ll start with Google and look at the first few attorneys and call them.

Local search matters for your firm. SEO is complex and there are a lot of factors that go into search results. The best place to start is to make sure your website uses some of the keywords that people will use to find your services in your location.

Pay Per Click Ads

SEO does take a while to build momentum. If you want to jump-start the number of new clients to your firm, it’s wise to invest in pay per click ads.

With pay per click, your ads will appear ahead of organic search results, giving you a better chance to get in front of prospective clients.

Marketing for Lawyers Made Easy

When it comes to marketing for lawyers, you want to start with a good foundation. Know and understand what sets your firm apart and who you want to work with.

Then you can target them with any form of advertising you choose, whether that’s paid ads or SEO.

Would you like more tips to market your firm? Take a look at our Small Business Forum to connect with business owners and get the top marketing tips.