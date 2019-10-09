Marketing a Law Firm the Right Way

Law school graduates starting private practices have to do more than provide quality legal representation. They must know how to market themselves.

If you’re in this situation, hiring an agency to help you out is a great idea. However, this is very costly. To save money, you’ll need to take on some of the work yourself.

The good news is, there are plenty of things you can do to help your firm grow. The first is to educate yourself on some basic tactics.

To help you out, we’re going over some techniques for marketing a law firm the right way. Let’s get started.

Establish a Brand

The legal industry is a necessary part of our justice system, which makes it seem strange that law firms have to use consumer marketing strategies. However, they’re businesses just any other.

A key element in any business marketing initiative is branding. Like shoe stores or soft drinks, law firms have to establish a brand and remain consistent with it.

This means you’ll need to think about what kind of firm you are and what you stand for. You can weave your professional image and business principles throughout your branding.

You’ll need to have a graphic designer create a firm logo. They’ll consider the type of law you practice and how you want to portray yourself to design something modern and relevant.

You’ll need to use this logo on all marketing materials to establish brand recognition. This includes business cards, print advertising, and your website.

A High-Quality Website

This is another area where you’ll need to hire professionals. A high-quality website is critical to your marketing strategies and business reputation. Think of it as the flagship of your online presence.

When consulting with web designers and developers, keep your brand in mind. They’ll need to incorporate your logo and a color template that suits your firm.

The psychology of color is very important in online marketing, especially on a website. For example, green and brown evoke feelings of security and calmness, which would work well for a family law practice. Red and black evoke feelings of power, which would work better for criminal law attorneys.

In addition to the look of your website, it’ll need to be mobile-friendly. This means it’ll function properly when viewed on any type of mobile device. With people now using their smartphones and tablets to access the internet more than ever, you can’t afford to ignore this detail.

A Good Customer Experience

Today, consumers demand a high level of service. Even law firms need to take steps to improve the customer experience they provide. If they don’t, they risk damaging their business reputation.

Consider incorporating a chatbot into your website. This allows potential clients to reach out to you with legal questions 24/7.

Your website should have a contact form visitors can use to send you an email. Make sure you have a protocol in place so office staff address inquiries in a timely manner.

You should also have a good system in place for fielding calls and getting back to clients. Administrative staff should exude a level of professionalism that’s in line with your business principles.

All this may not sound like marketing. However, it affects the way current and potential clients view your business, which is what advertising is all about.

Content Marketing

Years ago, building a business website and keeping it maintained was fine. Today, you need to offer something more. Fresh, relevant content is one of the best ways to reach your target audience, promote your firm, and increase your search engine rankings.

This is a marketing tactic you can actively engage in. In fact, your legal expertise gives you a huge advantage here.

A blog is an extremely effective content marketing tactic. Have your web developer add one to your website.

Then, publish legal articles on a regular basis. These can be about new laws or current events that pertain to your area of practice. For example, car accident lawyers may opt to write about distracted driving laws in the city they practice in.

You can also add highly-targeted landing pages to your website. These highlight specific practice areas you specialize in. You can then use these landing pages for PPC campaigns.

Leverage Client Reviews

People post product and service reviews about anything, including attorneys. You can leverage these reviews to help boost your reputation and rank well in search engines.

Each time you finish a case for a client, ask them to post a Google review of their experience. Google considers these reviews when ranking your site. Potential clients will also get a firsthand account of the type of service you provide.

It’s also important to place client testimonials on your website. You can even embed a code that will display your Google reviews.

If you plan on sending out a newsletter or doing any sort of email marketing, adding a client review is a great bonus feature. You can also use a short review in print or broadcast advertising.

Your Social Reach

Last but certainly not least is social media. You must have a strong presence on sites like Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Social media allows you to connect with potential clients you may otherwise wouldn’t cross paths with. It also allows you to interact with current and potential clients.

When creating social media profiles for your firm, make sure all information is consistent. Add high-quality photos of your staff and office. Finally, make sure you link to your website.

If you started blogging, social media is the perfect channel to distribute your articles. Each time they get shared, consider this free advertising.

Social media is also a great place to add client reviews. You’ll grow your business reputation and gain traction in search engines.

Marketing a Law Firm for Success

In the highly competitive legal industry, you must employ modern digital marketing tactics if you want to grow. The longer you wait to start building an online presence, the more clients you’ll lose to the firm down the street.

Use the tips discussed above and take marketing a law firm to the next level.

We hope you found this article helpful. Please browse our site for more business tips and information.