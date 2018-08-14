Lawyer Marketing 101: 9 Great Tips for Promoting Your Practice

Every lawyer lives and dies by his clients. If they’re not coming in, you’re not making money. We’re going to help you with that. Check out these 9 great lawyer marketing tips.



So you’re a lawyer. There are a ton of those, so how do you stand out among them?

Lawyer marketing can be tough since there are a lot to choose from. And, lawyers as a group don’t always have the best reputation.

Luckily, you can dispel concerns by using great, personable marketing. All it takes is some know-how and creativity.

To help you get started, we’ve created this list. Here are nine tips for promoting your practice.

1. Get People Talking

People love to know what other people think of companies and products. So make sure your clients are getting the word out there! Encourage them to write reviews and even leave testimonials.

Word of mouth is a great form of law firm marketing. While it’s more old-school than some methods of today, it’s still powerful.

You don’t want people to just talk, though. There’s a good chance there’s nobody in your client’s friend circle that needs your services. That’s why reviews are so important.

Make sure they are placed in strategic places online. Facebook and Yelp are good options.

2. Know Your Clients

It’s hard to market to someone if you don’t know who they are. Consider the type of person who most likely needs your service. Once you’ve determined that, cater your marketing to them.

For example, if you tend to handle cases involving youth, you could market directly to young adults. Or you could target parents of young adults. Or both!

If you’re trying to catch the eye of young adults and their parents, don’t use marketing that’s targeted to older generations. Use marketing strategies and methods that will attract the audience you want.

3. Focus on Your Clients and Their Needs

When marketing your law firm, focus on your clients, not on your firm. What do we mean by that?

Your potential clients are busy, concerned, and maybe even afraid. Let them know you’re there to help instead of listing all your accomplishments.

It’s good to let potential clients know your abilities and past successes. You can include that information in your marketing without making it the center of attention.

4. Have a Great Website

Websites are basically required these days. If you don’t have one, you’re likely missing out on a lot of potential clients.

When people want to find out about something, they go to the internet. If they’re looking for a lawyer, they’ll head to Google. If you don’t show up in a Google search, there are a whole lot of people who’ll never hear of you.

You don’t want just any website, though. Make sure you have a great website, like the one run by Rosenbaum PLLC.

Your website should be easy to understand and easy to navigate. Make it clear what your services are, who you help, and why they should go with you.

Including the locations you serve, the types of cases you handle, and other things specific to your firm is important too.

5. Be Yourself

Looking at other websites and marketing from other lawyers is fine for ideas, but don’t copy them. There are plenty of lawyers, so you’ve got to stand out.

Copying can lead to lawsuits, too, so even though you may be able to handle it, just don’t go there.

Be creative! Many people see lawyers and stuffy, aloof, and just after money. Brainstorm ways to combat those ideas. Show how getting and working with a lawyer can be a good thing.

Don’t be afraid to show your personality and style. Some may thrive on what you have to offer, so let potential clients know how you like to do things.

6. Market Every Day

However you do it, market every day. Social media platforms are great for this. Whether you post or tweet, remind people that you’re there.

Branch out in ways you haven’t before. Write articles, post videos, share testimonials, and get to know the locals. Any positive way you can get your name out there is helpful.

Shake things up as you go, though. The people on your email list (if you have one) probably won’t appreciate an email every single day.

7. Have a Plan

Randomly saying “hey, I have a law firm” isn’t going to get you very far. Instead, create and implement a marketing plan.

Take the ideas you’ve come up with and create a schedule. Post to Facebook one day, send an email the next.

Keep things interesting and engaging, never boring. Variety alone won’t bring you lots of clients.

8. Produce Helpful Content

If someone’s looking for a law firm, they probably need help finding the right one. So make sure you’re providing helpful information in each marketing move you make.

Let people know why you’re needed. Spread the word about what you can do to make peoples’ lives better.

Fluff doesn’t help anyone, and potential clients will skip right on past your ad if that’s all you share. Be genuine, personable, and interested in their lives, then show that through your content.

9. Engage with Clients

You’ll talk to clients regularly if you’re helping them with a case, but going the extra mile can help market your firm.

How can you be more engaging with clients? Treat one to lunch once a week. Have your meeting there instead of in your office.

Hold events that clients can attend with their families.

There are plenty of ways to get to know your clients better. Show them that you’re down to earth, and they’ll appreciate your friendly efforts.

Effective Lawyer Marketing

Effective lawyer marketing can provide you with a steady stream of clients. If you miss the mark, you’ll likely miss out on clients.

Put the client first, and let them know you’re really there for them. Add your personality to your marketing so it won’t come off as dry and impersonal.

Each of these nine tips can help you create a better marketing strategy. Try them out and see what they can do for you.

Did you find this information helpful? Click here for more marketing tips.