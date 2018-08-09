Law Lessons: 4 Tips for Marketing Your Law Practice Online

Your skills in the courtroom may not be enough to have potential clients banging on your door anymore. Today, you’ve got to go digital. Here are 4 law firm marketing tips that will boost your presence online.

You might be one of the best lawyers in your area. Word of mouth from your clients may keep potential clients coming. But, your skills and references might not be enough to make more clients come your way.

Do you have your own law firm marketing strategy in place? Does it include digital? If not, you must start developing your marketing plan and boost your online presence.

Not sure how to do it? We’ll tell you 4 tips for marketing your law firm online today. Ready to learn more?

4 Law Firm Marketing Tips for Boosting Your Online Presence

Marketing a law firm can be challenging. Most of all, when you’re looking to boost its online presence. The key is to develop the right marketing plan for your law firm.

Digital presence includes from social media to your law firm’s blog. It might sound more complicated than it is. Here are 4 tips for marketing your law firm online:

1. Use Free Online Law Firm Directories

Have you heard about online law firm directories? If not, you should get listed on them. These websites provide free marketing geared toward potential law firm clients.

Law offices such as Right Lawyers list their law firm under their specialized category. Also, you should consider taking advantage of their questions and answers section.

You could post answers to questions from potential clients. These will help you establish yourself as an expert in your law practice area.

2. Create High-Quality Valuable Content to Educate the Community

If your website doesn’t have a blog, you should get on it as soon as possible. The purpose of your law firm is helping people. Providing your services isn’t the only way you can do it.

Your website should have a blog full of high-quality informative content created with your community in mind. You can use your blog as a platform to talk about common issues. This way your community can see your firm as their problem solver.

3. Take Advantage of Online Review Websites

Review websites such as Yelp and Google can help boost your online presence. You might think against it because you open yourself to bad reviews. But, it gives you a platform to engage with your potential clients.

4. Create Individual Pages for Your Specialized Practice Services

Do you offer specialized services? An example is a family law firm. Some of them offer services such as divorce, child custody and child services.

Yes, they fall under family law. But, these services should be listed on individual pages on your website. When you’ve dedicated pages for each service, it may be easier for your potential client to learn about them.

Bottom Line

If you want to grow your firm, you must invest in law firm marketing. Your online presence is more important than you might think. So don’t underestimate the power of digital marketing.

To effectively market a law firm online, you must focus on your community. You need to inform them how you can help them and provide value. Be it through great informative content or providing the specialized services they need.

It might take some time to build your law firm’s online presence, but it will be worth it. Word of mouth can take you half the way. But, digital will take you to the next level.

Want to learn more ways to improve your law firm online presence?