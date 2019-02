Law Firm Marketing: 5 Key Tips For A Booming Business

There are over 1.3 million licensed and active lawyers in the United States.

What are you doing to stand out from the competition?

Part of a sustainable law firm is a steady stream of new clients. Sounds simple, but this can actually be one of the trickiest things to figure out!

Eager to take all the necessary steps to ensure your law firm is successful? We got you covered. Keep reading below for five law firm marketing tips you absolutely need to know!

1. Invest in a Professional Website

If your firm’s website looks like an elementary school arts and crafts project, chances are, you won’t attract much business.

This is where you need to clearly list all of your contact information, areas of experience, and where you are located.

Invest in professional photos to both grab people’s attention and give them a sense of your firm’s quality. See ChasenBoscolo for great examples of eye-catching photos.

2. Have an SEO Plan for Law Firm Marketing

You can have a great website, but if nobody sees it, how valuable is it really?

Visibility is due in part to a proper SEO or search engine optimization strategy. The first step of which is understanding keywords. Keywords are what people would type into a search engine when looking for something.

Common examples for law firms would include your practice name and “lawyers for divorce” or “attorneys in Delaware.”

3. Put out Useful Content

In addition to choosing the right keywords, you should strive to publish educational information. The more you position yourself as an authority over certain topics, the more people will trust you.

Consider writing blog posts about major new laws that are coming. Create vivid infographics to inform prospective clients how you will help them navigate the legal system.

Share any content on all your social media platforms.

4. Ask Current Clients for Reviews and Referrals

One of your best marketing resources as a lawyer is your current and past clients. Be sure to reach out to anyone who had a good experience and ask them to provide an online review or a testimonial you could include on your website.

In addition to providing valuable reviews, make sure to tell your clients to refer people in their life who may need legal services!

5. Get Listed in Legal Directories

Getting listed or even featured in a legal directory can significantly increase your web traffic and business bottom line.

Do some research before targeting specific directories. Some have more favorable terms than others.

A few are free and you can add yourself to them. Others will cost money, but typically come with more benefits.

Let Powerful Marketing Bring Your Firm Success

See? Law firm marketing doesn’t have to be overly complex. Following these few tips will drastically improve your chances of success.

