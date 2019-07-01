How to Start a Personal Injury Law Practice

Did you know that the average personal injury lawyer salary ranks 7th among the top 10 law careers? In a year an average personal injury lawyer makes about $73,000. This figure can go as high as even $164,000 or more a year.

The road to starting your own personal injury law practice will definitely not be easy. From logistics to marketing to generating clients, there is a lot of strategizing and work that needs doing.

Get a Bachelor’s Degree from an Accredited University or College

If you are wondering what degree do you need to practice personal injury law, then the answer is any degree is fine. A majority of pre-law students tend to study sociology, political science or psychology for their bachelor’s degree.

Take the Law School Admissions Test (LSAT)

To get into an accredited law school, you must score approximately 50% on your LSAT. You can also take the LSAT again if you are not satisfied with your score.

Attain Juris Doctor Law Degree

With your eyes set on starting a personal injury law practice, you should pay extra attention to lessons on workers’ compensation law, insurance, medical malpractice, evidence gathering, and litigation trial practice.

Take and Pass the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE)

Most states make this test mandatory for individuals wishing to practice law within their judicial system. The examination tests your understanding of the model code of professional ethics.

Take and Pass the Bar Exam

The bar exam seeks to establish your level of understanding and knowledge of basic legal concepts. After you pass your bar exam your next goal should be to gain as much experience, win cases and develop as many beneficial connections as possible.

Try and gain experience through internships in good law firms such as Law Offices of Michael J. Bourquard LLC. The connections made with other lawyers and law firms will come in handy when you get clientele for your personal injury law practice.

How to Get Your Personal Injury Law Practice up and Running

When you have enough start-up capital saved and believe you are as ready as you can be, take the leap and start your personal injury law practice with these tips:

Develop a business plan outlining the structure and service of your personal injury law firm, and the expected expenses.

Select a location that your potential clients can access your office and is within your budget.

Develop a portfolio of your personal injury firm and publish it online.

Follow Your Passion

Personal injury lawyers’ work for contingency. A good salary should not be the only motivation for launching a personal injury law practice. Helping people who have suffered physical or psychological harm due to the negligence is what motivates personal injury lawyers.

It is very possible to establish and run a personal injury law practice if that is your field of interest. Feel free to check out our blog for more information and tips on starting and running businesses.