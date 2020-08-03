How to Start a Personal Injury Law Firm: The Complete Guide

Did you know that, in the US, the personal injury market is worth around $38 billion?

If you currently work as an employee for a personal injury firm, it will be difficult for you to capture a large part of this market. Yet, if you start your own personal injury law firm, there’s no limit to how much you can earn from this huge sector.

Read on, and you will discover what it takes to start a successful personal injury firm. If you want to capture a significant portion of the $38 billion personal injury market, you’ll soon learn how you can do so.

Let’s begin!

Learning the Game

If you’re new to the world of law, you might be tempted to jump right in and start your own personal injury law practice. Yet, while that is admirable, it can be a dangerous path to go down.

After all, if you don’t know to run a personal injury law firm, there’s a good chance you might make some mistakes when you start your firm.

This could lead to you closing prematurely, and you might not ever start another firm, as this setback might’ve left a lasting impression on you.

Thus, if you want to avoid a situation like this, it’s a good idea to think about how you can get some relevant experience. The best way to do this is by working for an existing personal injury law firm for around a year.

In doing so, you’ll learn how the industry works and how a personal injury firm manages clients. This knowledge will then help you get off to a good start when you finally start your own firm.

Note that if you want to start a ‘niche’ personal injury firm, it’s a good idea to find a personal injury firm that aligns with your goals.

For example, you might want to start a firm that helps people affected by workplace accidents.

If that’s the case, you should find an existing law firm that’s dedicated to this niche. If you can’t a firm like this, at least try to find a firm that handles cases associated with this niche.

Finding an Office

Once you’re ready to start your personal injury firm, you need to find an office.

This isn’t really something you can skip over, as you will need an office for client meetings.

Ideally, you will want an office based in the middle of a large local city, as this will make it easier for people to get to you. Plus, the fact that you’re in the middle of a city will help you naturally attract clients over time.

Will You Need Some Help?

Once you’ve found a good office, you need to consider if you’ll need any help.

For instance, you might want to hire someone that’ll help you manage client paperwork. This individual might also answer the phones for you when you’re not in the office or if you’re dealing with another client.

If you want this person to hit the ground running, try to find an individual that already has some experience with working in a personal injury firm.

Additionally, if you want to avoid bad hires, think about asking for some references. Most potential employees will be happy to offer this information, so getting references shouldn’t be hard.

Do the Math

If you want to stay in business, you need to do some calculations to figure out how much money you will need to make.

The best way to do this is by identifying what your projected monthly costs will be.

Here are a few of the things you’ll need to think about when calculating monthly costs:

Wages (including your own)

Office rent

Utility bills

General office supplies

Marketing expenses

Once you know what your monthly costs will be, you need to figure out how much you make, on average, per client. Once you know that, you then know how many clients you will need to win each month to stay in business.

Getting Clients

If you want your law firm to make it past month one, you need to learn how to get clients.

The fastest way to get clients for your law firm is by running an advertising campaign. However, before you run an ad campaign, you need to make sure you have a website.

After all, if you don’t have a website, potential clients won’t have a way to learn more about your services.

If you’d like to see an example of a good personal injury website, visit onderlaw.com. If you hire a web designer, you can tell them to use this site as a template.

In any case, once you have a website, you can then think about advertising your business.

One of the most popular advertising methods used by law firms is Google AdWords.

A Google AdWords campaign allows you to appear in the search results whenever someone types in a particular keyword.

So, imagine that you’re based in Colorado, and you offer personal injury services to people who’ve been injured at work. You can create a campaign that promotes your firm if someone searches ‘workplace injury law firm Colorado.’

Now, one of the problems with a Google AdWords campaign is that it can be expensive, and so you might want to stick to traditional methods, to begin with.

That might include running billboard ads or even sponsoring certain kinds of events.

Do You Know How to Start a Personal Injury Law Firm?

Starting a personal injury law firm is a must if you want to capture a large portion of the personal injury market.

If you want to stand out in this crowded market, it’s vital that you provide clients with a great experience. If you do this, clients will trust you, and they will then refer other people to your firm.

Success is going to come slowly at first, and you need to push through this initial grind. If you can make it through this stage, you will eventually end up with a law firm that is handling a large number of cases.

