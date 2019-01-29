How to Get Clients as a Lawyer: 5 Tactics to Try This Week

It may seem ambitious, but adding new clients to your books within just one week is very much achievable if you’re a lawyer.

Remember that a good lawyer doesn’t just practice the law – they generate business. Having a roster of clients is the way to thrive. You could be the best in the business at legal practice – but if you don’t have the clients, this means very little.

Read on for how to get clients as a lawyer and you’ll be sure to drum up more business within the next 7 days.

How to Get Clients as a Lawyer: 5 Tactics

Try out these methods for speedy results.

1. Form Relationships

Generating business is just as much about meeting new people and forming relationships with them. This, in fact, is one of the most effective ways to create new contacts and drum up new clients.

This is perhaps the most effective if you are a young attorney. Sometimes it can be harder to meet new clients this way, as a starter. But equally, the need for a client list should encourage you to do it.

Seek out local events for attorney networking, but also attend events where you’re likely to be one of few attorneys present. Hit events where potential clients will be, and introduce yourself to them.

These ‘events’ could be anything from a professional gathering to a social one.

2. Specialize

A specialist lawyer is typically more attractive to potential clients and will consequently drum up more business.

For example, you might be a family lawyer, a corporate lawyer, or criminal lawyer.

One reason specialists get more clients and more work is that if they do their job well, word will spread.

If you are a divorce lawyer, for example, and know what you’re doing, your clients will trust you and feel confident in your hands. They will see you are not split-focused.

This means they will recommend you to others in need of a divorce lawyer, and business will organically grow.

3. Sell Yourself via an Online Presence

Most potential clients search the net for lawyers before contacting the company. This means you need to draw them in and encourage them to get in touch with you.

Make sure you make it crystal clear on your website and social media that you know what you’re talking about. Specify your specialties and the areas of law you work in. Make it clear you understand the problem and can resolve it.

Start posting regular, themed blogs, tweets, and Instagram or Facebook posts, using law-specific hashtags to attract attention. This up-to-date and fresh content will drive customers to your business, and just doing this more regularly over the next week is bound to help.

4. Drop the Potential

If you’re already in conversation to a potential client, the next hurdle is to actually seal the deal.

It might be that you have to meet several times before the client officially hires you, so be sure to ‘drop the potential’ of a case win at the most opportune moment.

Presumably, you think you’ll win the case, so be sure to back yourself and land that client.

5. Ask to Be Referred

Whether you’re coming to the end of a business contract with your client or an ex-client is someone you’ve not worked with for months – tap them for a referral. This is one of the best way word spreads and extra business can be picked up.

If your clients are satisfied with you, it’s reasonable to ask them to recommend you to colleagues, pass on your details, or provide a testimonial for your website.

