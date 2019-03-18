Crash ‘N Dash: When It’s Time to Hire a Car Accident Lawyer

Over 37,000 people in the United States die in car accidents each year. Even minor accidents can cause financial and emotional stress. It can be scary handling it all on your own.

Dealing with insurance companies is complex and many people don’t get appropriately compensated when they are injured in an accident.

Have you recently been in an accident and are wondering if you need a car accident lawyer? Keep reading below for five top reasons it is a smart choice.

1. It’s Your First Car Accident

Handling a car accident is complex and there are many nuanced steps to take. If you have never dealt with an accident before, getting a lawyer is helpful to ensure everything is done correctly.

They will know exactly what paperwork needs to be filed and have realistic expectations about the process.

2. Get a Car Accident Lawyer to Prove Liability

Car accident suits utilize police reports and any eyewitnesses reports to prove who was at fault.

An auto accident attorney can help with the claims process and make sure that the process of proving liability goes smoothly.

An attorney will have the experience needed to present the case in a way that best represents your interests.

3. You’ve Been Permanently Injured

Part of what insurance companies look at for compensation is how badly you are injured. They will assess how long recovery should take.

With a permanent injury or disability, you will have to continuously prove your injury to the companies in order to keep receiving money.

As you can expect, this can be difficult for the average person. Letting your attorney handle this is smart as he or she will know how to make a strong case.

4. Deal with Insurance Companies

As noted above, insurance companies can be a pain to deal with. They will try to pay you as little as possible. Hiring an experienced car accident lawyer will ensure you are not taken advantage of.

Auto insurance is an investment into your safety and wellbeing, but when push comes to shove, that isn’t always the case.

There are many attorneys that can help represent your interests when its time for the insurance company to come to your aid.

5. Know When to Settle

Oftentimes, auto accidents will be settled outside of court.

When an accident happens, it’s crucial to know when the best course of action is to file a claim or when to settle.

A car accident attorney will walk you through the steps that you need to take, when to take them, and what’s best for your particular situation.

Knowing the difference between when to file a claim and when to settle can be the difference of thousands of dollars, so enlisting the help of a professional is vital.

Let Your Lawyer Be Your Biggest Advocate

Being involved with a car accident is a scary thing. But hiring a car accident lawyer can help lessen the stress a little bit.

Ready now to find a lawyer to help you through your accident? Check out this guide to finding an affordable option that is perfect for you!