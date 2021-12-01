A Quick Guide to Successful Law Firm Marketing



People like to make lawyer jokes and talk about how terrible the legal system is. Yet, when they find themselves in legal trouble, a lawyer is the only person that can help them find justice, defend themselves, or win a lawsuit. The truth is, lawyers are incredibly valuable professionals in our society. As a legal expert, your services are in high demand. However, being needed and being successful don’t necessarily go hand in hand. If you want your law firm to generate leads and secure clients, you have to develop visibility in your community. Use our marketing tips to advertise your legal services to the people in your area who need them most. Keep reading to find everything you need to know about advertising for lawyers. Improve Your Website Experience First, understand that most clients will find your law firm online. The first impression they have of you will be based on your website and their user experience. Naturally, one of the most important marketing tips is to ensure your site runs smoothly. This means quick loading times and intuitive navigation. When potential clients come to your site, they should be able to find exactly what they’re looking for without a problem. Additionally, your site needs to be optimized for mobile devices. Nearly 9 in 10 Americans have smartphones and will use them to visit your site. If it’s not optimized for mobile devices, your site will load slowly and incorrectly. Drive More Traffic to Your Site With SEO Managing a small law firm means being a jack of all trades. You’re expected to be a legal counselor, a business manager, and a marketing expert. One of the most practical marketing tips is to learn how to drive more organic traffic to your website. You can accomplish this through search engine optimization (SEO). This is the coding read by search engines to find the most relevant online content based on keyword searches. In other words, when someone searches for lawyers or legal services in your area, your SEO will determine whether or not they find your law firm on Google. You can boost your SEO rating by: Researching and implementing trending keywords for your industry

Creating content (blog articles) for your site

Using internal links and external links throughout your pages

Getting backlinks from credible websites

Registering your website on Google My Business

And more If you need help developing an SEO marketing strategy, work with a digital marketing agency that can help you establish a strong online presence. Expand Your Law Firm Visibility on Social Media Finally, your marketing plan needs to include a social media angle. The vast majority of us use a variety of social media apps. This includes Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Tik Tok, etc. Use these apps to your advantage by posting content that users will find valuable. Repost captivating news articles that deal with the legal system, legal tips, advice, and more. The more engaging your content is, the more attention you’ll garner from people in your community. We also recommend using paid ads to reach people outside of your friends and followers. Paid ads also provide analytics detailing your ad performance, which can help you perfect your strategy over time. Want More Law Firm Marketing Tips? Are you struggling to bring in more clients? Whether you’re a new law firm or have been practicing in your area for some time, follow our guide to marketing for lawyers to help you generate more leads. And if you didn’t find what you were looking for, no problem. Look through the rest of our blog for more digital marketing tips and small business advice. Our website exists to help people like you.



