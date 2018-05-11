7 Law Firm SEO Tips To Grow Your Practice

Do you want to harness the power of the internet to bring more clients to your firm? Here are 7 law firm SEO tips to grow your practice that you can implement now.



Wondering how you can grow your practice using law firm SEO?

SEO for attorneys is a great way to bring more clients through the door. However, it has to be approached in a slightly different way than standard SEO. With some law-specific tips, you’ll quickly see your law firm website rise in the Google rankings.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about law firm SEO. Whether you have a website that’s been up for decades or are just entering the world of attorney SEO, keep reading for the tips you need!

What is Law Firm SEO?

SEO stands for “search engine optimization,” which refers to the strategies used to get search engines to rank your site over others.

Whenever someone does a search on a platform like Google, Google has to decide what results will best answer the search query. It also has to decide which results give the best answers possible, so it can put those results higher on the page.

Google uses algorithms to decide which pages to include in the results. These search engine rankings are important for the search engines because if they can’t give meaningful results for searches, no one will want to use them. However, they’re also important for your business.

When a potential client is searching law-related terms, they’re likely to click on one of the first few results that come up in the search engine. With good SEO practices, you can make sure that result is your website! However, if you neglect law firm SEO, you’re automatically giving the advantage to your competitors.

That’s why SEO is one of the most important attorney marketing tips around. All businesses should use SEO, but law firm SEO is somewhat unique. Let’s take a look at the top attorney SEO tips that will help your law firm grow.

1. Keyword Research

The first step you need to take before optimizing your site is doing some keyword research.

The best keywords to focus on are called “purchase intent keywords.” This means that the person doing the search is prepared to hire legal services now or in the near future.

By optimizing for these keywords, you’re ensuring that the people who find your site are the ones who need your services now. This translates to more clients, and happier ones.

To make sure the traffic actual lands on your site, you also need to make sure those keywords have good search volume.

To choose the right keywords, you’ll need to find out what your potential clients are putting into the search fields in the first place. You’ll need to figure out which terms are relevant to your area of practice. Then, compare a few different versions of the phrase to find out exactly what people are searching.

Once you’ve figured that out, pick out the phrases that have moderate or low competition, but high search volumes. Target those low competition phrases, as well as synonyms.

You should also find out what keywords the competition is ranking for, and aim to have content that outranks theirs.

2. Attorney CTAs

CTAs, or calls to action, are another important part of your law firm SEO strategy. However, those CTAs need to be specific to the legal world in order to work.

On every site, a call to action serves to get the site’s visitor to take the desired action. However, a CTA for an attorney is going to be a bit different. In many industries, the CTA will appear at the end of the piece, but on a law firm website, you actually want it to show up higher on the page.

Don’t forget to include an easy-to-find phone number on every page too. Potential clients need to know how to reach you quickly and easily to take the next steps.

Be sure to provide other ways to contact your law firm, as well. Some potential clients might be more comfortable with email or a live chat option instead.

3. Legal Industry Schema

Schema refers to HTML code that makes content readable by machines. This way, search engines can figure out how different content items on your site are related.

In the legal industry, you’ll need to learn the specific schema to be used. Using the right legal industry schema lets search engines know if the content is connected to a law firm or attorney.

There are a number of different forms these schema markups can take. Although learning to use schema correctly can seem boring, it’s worth it when you see the SEO results it can bring.

4. Content Organization

One of the most important ways you can help Google prioritize your content is to keep your content organized.

Create different categories for different practice areas your law firm works in, so the content is easy for people to find and for Google to rank.

You’ll want to keep your site focused on a certain aspect of the legal industry, such as family law. Then, within that category, decide on the subsets of content that you can logically use to organize your website. Keep each page of your site devoted to a single topic.

This helps Google understand your content, and it also helps your site’s visitors understand it too.

5. Lawyer-Created Content

Legal professionals, including attorneys, paralegals, and JDs can create content with the correct legal jargon for the industry. For example, a personal injury law site like Jacoby & Meyers could feature content written by professionals with experience in that particular legal field.

Wrapping Up

Law firm SEO is one of the most important things for getting new clients through the door.

Your best bet is to hire law firm SEO services to help you get the job done well. There’s no need to try to learn everything about SEO yourself – with this guide, you’ll be able to hire the right attorney SEO company to give your site a boost.

