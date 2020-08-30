6 Kinds of Traumatic Brain Injury Lawsuits You Need to Know About

Did you know that 2.87 million cases of traumatic brain injury occur every year? These types of injuries disrupt the normal function of the brain with blunt force trauma — occurring either outside or inside the head.

While mild cases aren’t usually too serious, severe cases can result in coma or death. However, regardless of the severity, the hospitalization fee surrounds traumatic brain injuries can be costly.

As such, you should pursue legal action for compensation if you’re able. In this article, we’ll cover the six most popular kinds of traumatic brain injury lawsuits.

We’ll also give you some advice on whether or not you should file a lawsuit. Let’s get started!

Six Different Kinds of Traumatic Brain Injury

Traumatic brain injury is a broad term for any blow, hit, or piercing that changes normal brain function. Because of this broadness, various injuries can vary in terms of specifics and severity.

This in turn can affect the amount of compensation you seek from a lawsuit. In this section, we’ll discuss six popular types of traumatic brain injuries. This will give you a better idea of whether or not it’s worth pursuing a lawsuit.

1. Concussion

A concussion is a mild form of traumatic brain injury. It’s also by far the most common. It occurs when an impact causes the brain to shake in the direction of the blow. However, just because it’s common doesn’t mean it can’t be severe.

If left untreated, then these injuries can develop into much more serious syndromes. Multiple concussions, or untreated severe ones, can affect cognitive function, mood regulation, and behavior.

Unfortunately, many of the symptoms of severe concussions don’t develop until later in life. As such, it can be difficult to seek adequate compensation for more serious cases.

2. Brain Contusion

A contusion occurs when there is bleeding under the skin around the brain. The severity of this condition depends on the amount of bleeding that occurs. Often they occur alongside concussions.

If the bleeding from the brain contusion doesn’t stop on its own, then surgeons will need to remove it. The extent of damage from brain contusion can only be assessed after the surgery.

Why? Because it depends on the size, the amount of time it bled, the location, and the outcome of the surgery.

3. Coup-Contrecoup Brain Injury

A coup-contrecoup brain injury is a violent injury that often occurs in car accidents. It happens when extreme force hits the head. The brain slams against the opposite side of the head — away from the site of impact.

It’s especially serious because damage occurs both at the point of impact and on the opposite side where the brain hits.

Because of the extreme force necessary to cause this condition, the coup-contrecoup brain injury usually requires serious medical support.

The extent of the damage depends on how much force was dealt to the area. Personal factors also affect prognosis, like age, brain health, and fitness.

4. Penetrating Injury

As the name suggests, a penetrating injury occurs when an object penetrates the brain. Unfortunately, these injuries are often fatal because severe bleeding disrupts oxygen flow to the head.

Most penetrating injuries happen when someone is shot in the head with a gun. When this happens the bullet may cleanly exit the skull. Other times, it can break into smaller shrapnel and remain in the brain.

In some cases, doctors may choose to leave part or all of the penetrating injury in the brain.

Why? Because removing it would cause excess bleeding and potential death. Penetrating injuries will require multiple surgeries, medications, and many other expenses. As such, you should seek maximum damages from any responsible party.

5. Diffuse Axonal Injury

A diffuse axonal injury is like a concussion in that it jolts the brain around the skull. The difference is that this type of injury causes tears in the brain stem.

As such, it’s much more serious because the brainstem controls many important bodily functions. The severity depends on the size of the tears. Some minor tears can be microscopic, while other large ones can cause death.

6. Second Impact Syndrome

Second impact syndrome occurs when the second type of traumatic brain injury occurs over the site of a previous one.

Often the results of this combination are catastrophic since the site is already damaged. This type of syndrome often affects professional sports players, or anyone subject to repeating head trauma.

Should You File a Traumatic Brain Injury Lawsuit?

Often when you’re dealing with the stress of an injury a lawsuit is the furthest thing from your mind. But it’s important to remember that the hospital bills, recovery, and emotional trauma will likely be expensive.

If there are potential parties at fault, then you should pursue legal action for your traumatic brain injury. Sometimes the responsible party will be obvious — like in the case of an auto accident or workplace injury.

Other times, it won’t be easily discernible. For example, if you slip and fall on private property, then this means holding the property owner responsible.

Unfortunately, this kind of legal action is nearly impossible to navigate without the help of an experienced attorney. As such, we recommend finding a credible one with experience dealing in traumatic brain injury lawsuits.

Get the Help and Money You Need Today

We hope this article helped you learn more about the different types of traumatic brain injury lawsuits available. If you experienced any of these injuries because of someone else, then you deserve legal assistance for your injury.

The decision to file a lawsuit can be difficult, but brain injuries are expensive to treat. There’s also a time limit to think about. Each state has a statute of limitations, or a time frame when you can pursue legal action.

For example, in Texas, the statute of limitations is two years. Because of this, you should always pursue legal action sooner rather than later. So, call a local attorney today and see what help they can offer you.