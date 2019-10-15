5 Ways A Miami Truck Accident Lawyer Can Help Your Logistics Business

With more than 100,000 large vehicle accidents hitting the U.S. every year, it’s important for any company to have someone to cover them. A Miami truck accident lawyer is vital to have in your corner when you work in logistics. Your whole service is predicated on getting things to a destination as fast as possible, so doing it without a lawyer could leave you vulnerable.

Here are five ways that a lawyer can help your logistics business.

1. They Have Years of Experience

When you’re dealing with a trucking accident lawyer, you’re getting someone who has a lot of experience. If someone has a reputation for working in this field, they’ll likely be able to tell you how long they’ve been doing it. They’ll have a list of former settlements and cases they’ve won.

Ask about the details, and you should find that they’ve got an insider’s understanding of dealing with large commercial vehicles.

When it comes to a trucking accident, parsing through the responsible parties can be complicated. They need to know how to defend a claim against a trucking company and against an individual driver.

If there are issues that require your trucking company to receive compensation, your lawyer needs to know how to get it for you. There are a lot of different ways for a case to be managed or mismanaged, and finding the right attorney ensures things are handled properly.

A clever attorney is going to know to look into black box data and compare that with the other elements of an accident. It won’t be lost on them to bring in an industry expert when it comes time to look at the technical details. This could end up saving you millions in payouts over time.

2. They Understand Insurance Coverage

Accidents in the trucking industry will often entail multiple lines of insurance coverage. In many situations, the truck and the trailer are owned by two separate entities. This means that two different insurance carriers could be involved.

Negotiating with each insurance company can be a pain for your own trucking company. Having an attorney to step in to handle things will save valuable time and staffing costs.

The investigation and testimony necessary to shape the case come as second nature to a trucking attorney. They’ll be prepared to handle all of the complexity of your case, allowing it to run as smoothly as possible.

3. They Have the Resources

One overlooked aspect of working with a trucking attorney is having someone who has resources to handle the case. In a larger case or if you’re hit with any kind of class action lawsuit, you’ll need a lot of people working on the project. Working with an attorney who isn’t used to this kind of case could leave you stuck.

If you need the knowledge of an expert witness, they’ll know someone to bring in. If you need to appeal a case or need to do a lot of research in advance of a hearing, the attorney should have the manpower to handle things.

An attorney with experience in this field is going to have all of the resources you need to get things off the ground. They’ll be ready to prove your case when they have people managing the details.

4. Who Has Time for Fact-Finding?

One major factor you shouldn’t overlook in your case is the expense of dealing with fact-finding. It’s going to take an attorney a whole lot of time and energy to get the facts together for your case. If you hire someone who isn’t experienced in the industry, you’re going to pay for them to learn on the job.

While this is sometimes a necessity of working with a trucking accident lawyer, it’s possible to find people who are experienced in the field.

As someone looks toward different avenues to get compensation from you, you need to have someone ready to defend every aspect of your company. From the maintenance of your vehicles to the trucking logs and inspection info, they’ll know how to help you avoid huge payouts.

If a driver gets into an accident, the other attorneys will start circling and looking into every detail of that driver’s life. They’ll want to know any possible mistakes your company has made. If there’s a single safety violation that they could dig into, they’ll find it.

5. They Know How to Manage Liability

Finding the parties responsible for a serious commercial truck incident will take a search beyond the driver alone. That means attorneys could be bugging your trucking company for months after an accident. If you were dealing with a third-party contractor, you’ve got a lot of drama ahead of you.

The attorney covering the plaintiff is going to want to know every detail about your business and that driver. The attorney for the victim is going to look into contracting companies, how they managed their workload, and what kind of time off the driver got. A Miami truck accident lawyer can step in to solve this issue.

A logistics company is about solving problems. They want to get their clients’ needs met quickly and efficiently. They don’t want the extra stress of dealing with troublesome drivers.

However, these drivers arrive at your doorstep no matter what. The right Miami lawyer ensures that drivers and companies are adequately protected.

A Miami Truck Accident Lawyer Has Vital Info

When you get a Miami truck accident lawyer in your corner, you have someone who knows how to keep a company protected in the worst of times. They’ll ensure you’re not hassled by smaller suits, and they’ll step up to the plate when big things go down.

Make sure you bookmark our page for more information on ways to keep your business running.