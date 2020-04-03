5 Tips for Finding a Good Workers Comp Lawyer

Did you know every seven seconds a worker gets injured in their workplace?

While not all work injuries require hospitalization, others prove more severe. If you got injured at work and need a workers comp lawyer, you came to the right place.

Read on to find out five tips for finding a good workers comp lawyer.

1. Area Of Specialization

If you were injured at work and want to find the best local injury lawyer, you should focus on their area of specialization.

For example, if you slipped and fell on the job, you should look for an attorney that has experience with these types of claims. When you pick an attorney that specializes in your type of injury, they will have a prepared strategy.

The last thing you want is to hire a workers comp attorney that has no experience with your type of injury.

2. Wins Track Record

Aside from hiring a workers comp attorney that specializes in your type of injury, you also need to find one with a great track record.

When you meet with a potential workers comp attorney, ask them about their wins and losses. Some attorneys will talk about how many cases similar to yours they won in the past.

3. Years of Experience

Although all attorneys have to start with no experience, you don’t have to settle for an attorney that has never handled a case like yours.

Make sure you get a sense of the level of experience the attorney has before you hire them. You should hire an attorney that has experience taking on many cases and has a solid education.

You will be able to get a sense of their level of confidence when you meet with them for the first time.

4. Willingness to Go on Trial

Often, when potential clients meet with a workers comp attorney, they forget to ask about their willingness to go on trial. While both parties often agree to settle out of court, you need to learn if your attorney is willing to go all the way for you.

If you think the defense is not offering you a fair settlement, you should have the certainty your attorney will fight for what you deserve. Because going on trial means they have to log in more hours, some attorneys will encourage you to settle out of court.

When you meet with potential attorneys, make sure you talk to them about their trial experience.

5. Cost

Many workers comp attorneys work on a contingency basis, which means attorneys will only collect fees if they win your case. However, don’t assume all workers comp attorneys collect contingency fees.

It’s important to learn if the attorney will charge by the hour or collect contingency fees before engaging them.

Ready to Find a Workers Comp Lawyer?

Now that you know how to find a workers comp lawyer, it’s time you begin your search.

Remember to find an attorney with the right experience, a good track record, and find out their willingness to go on trial.

