4 Signs You Need to Hire a Medical Malpractice Attorney RIGHT NOW!

Medical errors are one of the leading causes of death in the United States. According to a John Hopkins study, it claims more than 250,000 lives each year.

Some of the most common types of errors include missed or delayed diagnosis, errors related to anesthesia, inadequate follow-up after treatment, and failure to act on test results.

Did you recently go to the hospital? Think there might have been something wrong with your treatment? If so, you’re on the right page.

What is Medical Malpractice?

Medical malpractice occurs when a medical or health care provider causes harm to a patient through a negligent act or omission. For example, there might have been an error in medication dosage, diagnosis, or aftercare.

4 Signs That You Should Hire a Medical Malpractice Attorney

Not sure whether or not you might have a case? Here are a few signs that you need to hire a medical malpractice lawyer right away.

1. Misdiagnosis

Many medical malpractices are due to misdiagnosis. For example, a doctor might misinterpret a patient’s symptoms.

More often than not, this would lead to the wrong diagnosis. As a result, the patient would receive inappropriate treatment, which can cause their condition to deteriorate.

2. Lack of Informed Consent

Medical procedures always pose a risk. That’s why you have to sign a consent form before receiving treatment.

As it is, it’s the doctor’s job to make sure that the patient understands the nature of the particular procedure. If they fail to give you sufficient information, you can seek legal redress.

3. Wrong Medication or Dosage

Administering the wrong medication can have dire consequences. In some cases, it can even lead to death. More often than not it’s due to a confusion of drug names or unclear communication between physicians and nurses.

Similarly, being given the wrong dosage is also a problem as it can cause direct harm.

4. Surgery Errors

Unfortunately, errors do happen in the operation room. For example, the healthcare team may not always sanitize the surgical tools properly. There have also been cases where surgeons have leaved tools inside a patient’s body.

As you can imagine, that can lead to many complications, including infection. Depending on the severity, it can even cause death.

Given the potential consequences, it’s important to get a lawyer if you’ve faced surgery errors.

Hiring a Medical Malpractice Attorney

And there you have it—four signs that you need to hire a medical practice lawyer right away. As you can see, there are several things to watch out for.

