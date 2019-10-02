3 of the Best Attorney Lead Generation Strategies

Did you know there are around 443,565 law firms in the US?

If your law firm is going to survive amongst all these other firms, you need to know how to generate leads. This can be difficult, though because law school doesn’t exactly teach you how you should market your firm.

Read on, and you’ll discover three tactics that’ll help you generate more leads for your law firm. Use these attorney lead generation tactics, and you’ll soon need to hire additional help to handle all the new clients.

Let’s begin!

1. Produce Content

Producing content is a good idea because it gives you the chance to position yourself as an expert. This is useful because potential clients would probably prefer to work with an expert rather than a generalist.

It’s easy to overthink content production, but it’s important to keep things as simple as possible. Just pick a legal topic, and create a blog post or a video around it.

As time goes on, you’ll begin to get a feel for what does and doesn’t work. You can even solicit feedback from your audience to help you decide what your next piece of content should discuss.

2. Hire a Marketing Firm

If you want to take a hands-off approach towards generating leads, you have the option of hiring a marketing firm.

You should try to hire a marketing agency that only deals with law firms. This is because a specialist agency will already know what works in regards to law firm lead generation.

Before working with a marketing firm, ask them to provide some case studies.

You can then use these case studies to learn more about the tactics the agency is going to use. The case studies will also show how long it takes to achieve results.

You may even want to ask the marketing agency for some references. You can then contact these references to see how good the firm is.

3. Run Ads

Running ads can be a great way to generate leads in a short period.

You’ll generally find that Google AdWords is the best option for someone that wants to run ads for a law firm.

This is because the platform allows you to market to people, whenever they type certain keywords into Google. This is powerful because you can now reach people that are actively looking for a law firm.

For instance, you can create an ad that pops up whenever someone searches ‘divorce lawyer.’ Now, it’s a good idea to be more specific than that, but this example does a great job of highlighting the opportunity that’s on offer.

Will These Attorney Lead Generation Work for You?

If you use these attorney lead generation tactics, you should be able to increase the number of clients you have.

Some of these tactics cost more than others, and so you’ll need to review your marketing budget before you adopt a particular approach.

That said, once a certain method begins to work, you can always move onto another more expensive approach.

Did you find these tips helpful? If you did, please read some of the other content on our site!